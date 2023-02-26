Taiwan firefighter crushed by department vehicle in critical condition

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A firefighter, surnamed Hsiao (蕭), in Pingtung County is in the hospital after being crushed by a department vehicle at the site of a wildfire on Sunday (Feb. 26) afternoon.

A wildfire was initially reported in the fields near Hengchun Cemetery a little after 11 a.m. The Pingtung Fire Department dispatched 10 firefighters and five vehicles to deal with the blaze.

Upon arriving to put out the fire, a medium-sized water truck was parked on an incline. Sometime after 2 p.m., a fireman was standing near the front of the vehicle when the tire shifted and the truck slid downslope. Hsiao’s torso was pinned by the front right tire.

Hsiao, who is 37 years old, was immediately helped by members of the Fire Department’s fourth brigade and rushed to Hengchun Tourism Hospital. He reportedly suffered several broken ribs, a ruptured kidney, as well as serious damage to his liver, spleen, and pancreas, reported UDN.

A little after 5 p.m., it was reported that Hsiao was being taken to a hospital in Kaohsiung. However, the severity of his condition forced a change of plans, and he was instead taken to Fangliao Hospital in Pingtung for emergency treatment.