Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan firefighter crushed by department vehicle in critical condition

Firefighter pinned by front of mid-sized water-tanker truck that slid downhill

  112
By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/26 20:25
The scene of the fire near Hengchun Cemetery, Feb. 26.

The scene of the fire near Hengchun Cemetery, Feb. 26. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A firefighter, surnamed Hsiao (蕭), in Pingtung County is in the hospital after being crushed by a department vehicle at the site of a wildfire on Sunday (Feb. 26) afternoon.

A wildfire was initially reported in the fields near Hengchun Cemetery a little after 11 a.m. The Pingtung Fire Department dispatched 10 firefighters and five vehicles to deal with the blaze.

Upon arriving to put out the fire, a medium-sized water truck was parked on an incline. Sometime after 2 p.m., a fireman was standing near the front of the vehicle when the tire shifted and the truck slid downslope. Hsiao’s torso was pinned by the front right tire.

Hsiao, who is 37 years old, was immediately helped by members of the Fire Department’s fourth brigade and rushed to Hengchun Tourism Hospital. He reportedly suffered several broken ribs, a ruptured kidney, as well as serious damage to his liver, spleen, and pancreas, reported UDN.

A little after 5 p.m., it was reported that Hsiao was being taken to a hospital in Kaohsiung. However, the severity of his condition forced a change of plans, and he was instead taken to Fangliao Hospital in Pingtung for emergency treatment.
Pingtung County
Hengchun
firefighters

RELATED ARTICLES

TSMC lures firefighters with massive salaries
TSMC lures firefighters with massive salaries
2023/02/24 14:16
Late night explosions rock community in northeast Taiwan
Late night explosions rock community in northeast Taiwan
2023/01/26 11:54
Police arrest 4 suspects for murder of migrant worker in southern Taiwan
Police arrest 4 suspects for murder of migrant worker in southern Taiwan
2023/01/08 20:39
Migrant worker murdered in southern Taiwan
Migrant worker murdered in southern Taiwan
2023/01/06 16:15
Firefighters of Taiwan's Kinmen excite netizens with 2023 calendar
Firefighters of Taiwan's Kinmen excite netizens with 2023 calendar
2022/12/30 20:34