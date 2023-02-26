Bus overturns in Croatia, killing 1, injuring 4

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A bus has overturned in Croatia, killing one person and injuring several, police said on Sunday.

The accident happened shortly before midnight on Saturday on a highway in the west of the country, police said.

The bus with Albanian license plates slid to the side of the road, hit the road barrier and overturned.

The bus was carrying nine people and the driver when it crashed. The state HRT reported that the injured have been transferred to hospitals in the area.

Police did not immediately give the reason for the accident.

Croatia and the rest of the region were hit by a sudden weather change this weekend that brought rain and snow after a warm period.

Authorities said Sunday that strong winds and snow hampered traffic on Croatian roads and halted a number of ferry lines connecting the Adriatic Sea coastline with islands.