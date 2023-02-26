South Taiwan park renovation project paused after archaeological artifacts unearthed

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tainan City Government’s project to renovate Tainan’s Yongkang park has been paused after workers unearthed archaeological artifacts.

According to a press release by the city’s Public Works Bureau, construction had begun in March 2022. On Sept. 7, artifacts believed to be from the Wangliao Archaeological Site, which is located within the park, were discovered.

The site, with an area of around 3,000 square meters, has artifacts that date back 3000-4500 years. It is categorized as part of the neolithic Niuchouzi Culture, and artifacts found include orange-colored pottery made of fine sand-bearing rope patterns, polished hoe-axes, polished adze-chisels, and shell mounds.

Despite only completing 60% of the construction, the renovation project was halted according to the Cultural Heritage Preservation Act. After consulting with experts, the project’s designs were adjusted while an additional budget was allocated for archaeological excavation.

Currently, the excavation and construction supervision plans are being reviewed by the Tainan Municipal Administration of Cultural Heritage. Once approved, an archaeological team will immediately begin excavation while construction will resume on the park.

As the artifacts were discovered on a field and away from the playground of the park, the excavation and construction can be conducted simultaneously.



(Tainan City Government Public Works Bureau photo)