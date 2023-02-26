Taiwan reports 12,792 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan reported 12,792 local COVID-19 infections Sunday (Feb. 26) as well as 46 deaths and 298 imported cases.

Taiwan's total number of COVID infections, including both local and imported cases, reached 10,025,366. There have been 17,864 deaths.

The Centers for Disease Control announced on Friday (Feb. 24) that as rapid test kit rationing enters its 11th round on March 1, it will no longer provide them for free to preschool children aged 0-6 and elders aged 65 and above.

Additionally, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) is working on further relaxing anti-COVID measures, which will remove quarantine requirements for patients with mild symptoms. Spokesperson Philip Lo (羅一鈞) was cited by SETNews as saying if the extended 228 Memorial Day weekend and the lifting of the mask mandate on campuses on March 6 does not cause COVID cases to increase, the CECC may announce updated rules by the end of March.

Currently, COVID patients with mild symptoms are subject to the 5+n quarantine scheme.

After being in quarantine for five days, if they test negative, they can end quarantine and go out. Those who test positive after five days must wait until they test negative or an additional seven days.