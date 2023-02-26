McClanahan's 27 lead Hawaii past UC Irvine 72-67

HONOLULU (AP) — JoVon McClanahan's 27 points helped Hawaii defeat UC Irvine 72-67 on Saturday night.

McClanahan also contributed seven assists for the Rainbow Warriors (21-9, 12-6 Big West Conference). Mor Seck added 14 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks. Samuta Avea had 10 points.

The Anteaters (20-10, 13-5) were led in scoring by DJ Davis, who finished with 27 points and three steals. Dawson Baker added 12 points for UC Irvine.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Hawaii visits CSU Northridge while UC Irvine visits UC Riverside.

