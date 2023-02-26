New Taipei Fire Department Commissioner resigns after affair

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei City Fire Department Commissioner Huang Te-ching's (黃德清) resignation was approved Sunday (Feb. 26) after local media exposed his involvement in a long-term extramarital affair.

CT Want reported that Huang had carried on an affair for 6 years with a woman dubbed “Ms. A.” Huang expressed remorse for his actions, and the impact upon all parties involved, including the city government. He submitted his resignation a day earlier, Saturday (Feb. 25).

New Taipei City Department of Information Director Chang Ai-chin (張愛晶) confirmed this morning that Huang had resigned. She refrained from making other comments as to Huang's personal matters, including his extramarital affair.

Huang had served as New Taipei Fire Department Commissioner since 2007. His tenure in the role of commissioner has stretched for 16 years, making him the longest-serving fire department commissioner in Taiwan.

Huang's extramarital affair was with an influential woman in the local electronics industry who was 60 years of age. The woman divorced 20 years after discovering her husband had kept a mistress in China, according to CT Want.

The woman met Huang six years ago, and decided to end the affair in December 2022. After she decided to end the affair, Huang became increasingly possessive and desperate, inundating her with incessant text messages and suspected stalking incidents.

Huang's unwanted advances ultimately cost him his career, and an embarrassing public scandal for New Taipei City Government.