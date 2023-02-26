12,000 visitors flood Taiwan theme park within 1 hour of opening

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Formosan Aboriginal Culture Village on Sunday morning (Feb. 26) made an urgent announcement recommending potential visitors go to other attractions as it had reached 80% capacity.

The theme park is known for its cherry blossom scenery, earning it the Japan Cherry Blossom Association’s first ever overseas certification as one of the top cherry blossom viewing locations. Currently, the flowers are in full bloom in the park.

Additionally, the park operates a gondola that goes directly to Sun Moon Lake, one of the most popular attractions in Taiwan.

As Taiwanese take advantage of the four-day 228 Memorial Day weekend, many flooded into the park. On Sunday at 10:32 a.m., around an hour after it opened, the park announced on its Facebook page, “Visitors at the park have reached 80% capacity at 10:15 a.m. We recommend tourists to visit other areas instead.”

The park wrote in the comments, “The crowd yesterday was not as big as (today’s), everything was smooth. However, it exploded today.” It added that there will still be cherry blossoms in March for those interested in going on a later date.

According to current regulations, which had been adjusted to suit anti-COVID-19 measures, the maximum capacity at the Formosan Aboriginal Culture Village is capped at around 15,000 people. Normally, the park can admit twice as many visitors.

Commenters on Facebook reported severe traffic jams on roads leading to the park. A user named Anita Huang wrote that it took over an hour to drive two kilometers, while others shared photos of the long line of cars on roads in the area.



(Facebook, Chi-Hsien Chan, Happy Su photo)