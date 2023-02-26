Patel has 25, Albany (NY) defeats NJIT 82-68

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Sarju Patel's 25 points helped Albany (NY) defeat NJIT 82-68 on Saturday night.

Patel was 7-of-10 shooting, including 5 for 8 from distance, and went 6 for 7 from the line for the Great Danes (8-22, 3-12 America East Conference). Gerald Drumgoole Jr. scored 19 points and added nine rebounds. Jonathan Beagle recorded 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Kjell de Graaf led the way for the Highlanders (7-21, 4-11) with 16 points. NJIT also got 11 points from Paul McMillian IV.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Tuesday. Albany (NY) visits Vermont while NJIT visits New Hampshire.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.