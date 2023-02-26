Cincinnati 2, Houston 1

|Houston
First Half_1, Cincinnati, Santos, 1 (Barreal), 19th minute; 2, Houston, Schmitt, 1 (Herrera), 45th+2.
Second Half_3, Cincinnati, Nwobodo, 1, 48th.
Goalies_Houston, Steve Clark, Andrew Tarbell; Cincinnati, Roman Celentano, Evan Louro.
Yellow Cards_Artur, Houston, 10th; Schmitt, Houston, 81st; Barreal, Cincinnati, 84th.
Referee_Christopher Penso. Assistant Referees_Jason White, Jeffrey Swartzel, Michael Radchuk. 4th Official_Eduardo Jeff.
A_25,513.
___
Houston_Steve Clark; Ethan Bartlow, Franco Escobar (Griffin Dorsey, 72nd), Teenage Hadebe, Tate Schmitt; Artur, Corey Baird (Nelson Quinones, 72nd), Adalberto Carrasquilla, Hector Herrera; Carlos Sebastian Ferreira Vidal (Thorleifur Ulfarsson, 78th), Ivan Franco (Brooklyn Raines, 90th+5).
Cincinnati_Roman Celentano; Santiago Arias (Alvas Powell, 87th), Nick Hagglund, Matt Miazga, Yerson Mosquera (Ian Murphy, 73rd); Luciano Acosta, Alvaro Barreal (Raymon Gaddis, 86th), Junior Moreno, Obinna Nwobodo (Yuya Kubo, 87th); Sergio Santos (Brenner, 62nd), Brandon Vazquez.