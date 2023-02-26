Watson, Batherson score in 3rd, Senators beat Canadiens 5-2

MONTREAL (AP) — Austin Watson and Drake Batherson scored in a 47-second span in the third period to help the Ottawa Senators beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 on Saturday night.

Watson broke a tie at 4:31 with a deflection of Travis Hamonic's point shot and Batherson fired a wrist shot from the slot past past goalie Sam Montembeault at 5:18.

Julien Gauthier added his first goal for the Senators with 8:03 to go. Gauthier came over from the New York Rangers a week ago along with a seventh-round pick for forward Tyler Motte.

Derick Brassard and Shane Pinto also scored for Ottawa and Mads Sogaard made 29 saves.

Mike Matheson and Nick Suzuki scored for Montreal.

Brassard opened the scoring for Ottawa with 4:48 left in the first period, tipping Nick Holden's long wrist shot past Montembeault.

Just 58 seconds after Michael Pezzetta fought Watson, Matheson tied it for Montreal at 4:29 of the second. Matheson beat Sogaard off his own rebound.

Suzuki gave Montreal the lead on a breakaway at 8:46 of the second with his 20th goal of the season. Pinto tied it at 2 with 6:09 left in the third, deflecting Alex DeBrincat's centering pass from the corner past Montembeault.

UP NEXT

Senators: Host Detroit on Monday night.

Canadiens: At San Jose on Tuesday night.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports