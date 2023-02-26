Miami 2, Montreal 0

|Montreal
First Half_1, Miami, Krivtsov, 1 (Gregore), 41st minute.
Second Half_2, Miami, Borgelin, 1, 76th.
Goalies_Montreal, James Pantemis, Jonathan Sirois; Miami, Drake Callender, Nick Marsman.
Yellow Cards_Herrera, Montreal, 40th.
Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referees_Logan Brown, Meghan Mullen, Younes Marrakchi. 4th Official_Brian Poeschel.
___
Montreal_James Pantemis (Jonathan Sirois, 84th); Zachary Brault Guillard (Sean Rea, 61st), Rudy Camacho, Aaron Herrera, Kamal Miller; Lassi Lappalainen, Samuel Piette, Nathan-Dylan Saliba (Mathieu Choiniere, 46th), Victor Wanyama; Sunusi Ibrahim (Chinonso Offor, 84th), Romell Quioto.
Miami_Drake Callender; Sergey Krivtsov, Christopher McVey, Franco Negri, DeAndre Yedlin (Harvey James Neville, 90th+2); Gregore, Jean Mota, Rodolfo Pizarro (Benjamin Cremaschi, 90th+3), Nicolas Stefanelli (Bryce Duke, 62nd); Corentin Jean (Ariel Lassiter, 68th), Josef Martínez (Shanyder Borgelin, 68th).