Princeton holds off Harvard to stay in hunt for Ivy crown

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Ryan Langborg scored 18 points shooting 7 for 11 and Princeton beat Harvard 58-56 on Saturday.

The Tigers (18-8, 9-4 Ivy League) maintained pace at the top of the league with Yale and Pennsylvania each 9-4. Princeton hosts Penn on March 4.

Evan Nelson scored 19 points for the Crimson, Chris Ledlum scored 14 and Dan Tretrout 13.

Princeton built a 37-24 halftime lead with the help of a 14-4 run over four minutes and led the entire second half. Harvard (14-13, 5-8) used a 13-2 run to draw within 51-49 with 5:06 left on Nelson's layup but couldn't push past.

Harvard closes league play at Dartmouth on March 4.

