Northern Taiwan experiences cold surge and heavy rain advisory

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) issued a cold surge warning and a heavy rain advisory for Sunday (Feb 26), indicating inclement weather for northern Taiwan.

According to the CWB forecast, low-lying clouds lead to the possibility of localized heavy rain in Taipei City, Yilan’s mountainous areas, and the northern coast of Keelung. Rains could begin in the morning and continue throughout Sunday.

In addition, a continental cold air mass led to a cold surge advisory for nine counties and cities. Temperatures are expected to be very cold in the north, including the following areas: New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, and Yilan County. In these locations, outdoor temperatures are likely to be below 10 C, according to CWB.

Meteorologist Wu De-rong (吳德榮), reported that early Sunday morning (Feb. 26) temperatures dropped to 9 C in New Taipei’s Shimen District, and 9.8 C in Taoyuan’s Daxi, and 10.1 C in Hsinchu’s Hukou Township. Meanwhile, it was similarly cold in southern Taiwan as Kaohsiung’s Dashu District reported 11.2 C.

Wu's latest meteorological simulation shows that a cold air mass will begin to weaken from Monday (Feb. 27) to Wednesday (March 1), with temperatures rising day by day. Taipei will get a reprieve from the rain with the western half of Taiwan becoming sunny.

From Wednesday evening to Friday (March 3), northeasterly monsoon winds will begin to strengthen with cloud cover on the windward side of Taiwan increasing. On Saturday (March 4), water vapor will decrease, with western Taiwan becoming sunny, with the east coast experiencing intermittent rain.