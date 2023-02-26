Nashville 2, New York City FC 0

New York City FC 0 0 — 0 Nashville 1 1 — 2

First Half_1, Nashville, Zimmerman, 1 (Picault), 34th minute.

Second Half_2, Nashville, Shaffelburg, 1 (Mukhtar), 80th.

Goalies_New York City FC, Luis Barraza, Matt Freese; Nashville, Joe Willis, Elliot Panicco.

Yellow Cards_Cufre, New York City FC, 28th; Shaffelburg, Nashville, 58th; Talles Magno, New York City FC, 62nd; Thiago, New York City FC, 75th; Chanot, New York City FC, 90th+3.

Referee_Armando Villarreal. Assistant Referees_Cory Richardson, Brian Dunn, Jair Antonio Marrufo. 4th Official_Nima Saghafi.

A_28,051.

___

Lineups

New York City FC_Luis Barraza; Maxime Chanot, Brian Cufre (Kevin O'Toole, 70th), Tayvon Gray (Mitja Ilenic, 82nd), Thiago Martins Bueno; Justin Haak, Keaton Parks, Matias Pellegrini; Gabriel Pereira, Talles Magno, Thiago.

Nashville_Joe Willis; Daniel Lovitz, Jack Maher, Shaq Moore, Walker Zimmerman; Sean Davis, Anibal Godoy, Randall Leal (Hany Mukhtar, 75th), Fafa Picault (Alex Muyl, 72nd); Teal Bunbury (Ethan Zubak, 82nd), Jacob Shaffelburg (Luke Haakenson, 83rd).