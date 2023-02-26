Wright's 24 help North Carolina Central beat Howard 68-60

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Justin Wright's 24 points helped North Carolina Central defeat Howard 68-60 on Saturday night.

Wright had six rebounds for the Eagles (15-11, 8-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Brendan Medley-Bacon added 12 points while shooting 6 of 7 from the field, and he also had seven rebounds and eight blocks. Nicolas Fennell recorded eight points and shot 2 of 2 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line.

Shy Odom finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and two steals for the Bison (17-12, 9-3). Howard also got 11 points, five assists and two steals from Elijah Hawkins. In addition, Kobe Dickson had 10 points and eight rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Monday. North Carolina Central hosts Norfolk State and Howard visits South Carolina State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.