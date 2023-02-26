Alexa
AP-Week in Pictures: Global / Feb. 18-24, 2023

By Associated Press
2023/02/26 07:54
The Eiffel Tower is illuminated with the colors of Ukraine to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of the country, in Paris, Thursday, J...
President Joe Biden walks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral on a surprise visit, in in Kyiv, Monday...
A Ukrainian soldier looks out of a self-propelled artillery vehicle on the frontline, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Libk...
Pigeons take off from the beach in front of a large screen televising Russian President Vladimir Putin delivering his annual state of the nation addre...
A photograph of a Ukrainian serviceman adorns a grave in the Alley of Glory portion of the cemetery, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP P...
Anna greives during the funeral of her 27-year-old brother Yurii Kulyk, in Kalynivka, near Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Kulyk, a civilian wh...
Kashmiri Muslims pray as the head priest displays a relic at the Hazratbal shrine on the occasion of Mehraj-u-Alam, believed to mark the ascension of ...
Children's toys lay in the mud where rescue workers look for bodies after a deadly landslide was triggered by heavy rains near Barra do Sahi beach in ...
A performer wearing a traditional carnival mask takes part in Shrovetide celebrations, marking the end of winter, in Rumsiskes, north of Vilnius, Lith...
Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government to overhaul the judicial system, near the Knesset, Israel's parli...
A woman covers her face with blood to take part in the Momotxorros carnival, in Alsasua, northern Spain, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Bar...
This aerial photo shows the capsized hull of "Al Mansur, the private yacht of toppled Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, in the Shatt al-Arab waterway in...
A performer from the Mangueira samba school parades during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (...
A model wears a creation as part of the Sunnei women's Fall-Winter 2023-24 collection, presented in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Luc...
A dog wearing a Captain America costume, walks on a leash at the "Blocao" dog carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (AP ...
Youth play football underneath a highway bridge on Ikoyi Island, Lagos, Nigeria, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
A man rides with his dogs during a sled dog racing competition outside St. Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
A Chicago White Sox groundskeeper prepares the infield during an MLB spring training baseball practice, in Phoenix, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (AP Photo...
Palestinians wave the national flag during a protest against an Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Nablus, along the border fence with Isr...
A phalanx of police face off with anti-government protesters seeking immediate elections, President Dina Boluarte's resignation, the release of ousted...
Long time exposure photo shows a bus driving towards the city of Frankfurt, Germany, early Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
A boy watches fireworks from a military range weapon, marking the Defender of the Fatherland Day celebrations, at the Artillery Museum in St. Petersbu...
Laborers share a light moment as they carry bricks to be transported in a boat, in Guwahati, India, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Children run up a flight of steps during pre-carnival celebrations in the Catia neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/M...

Feb. 18-24, 2023

From people marking the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, to carnival celebrations in Brazil, Spain and Lithuania, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

