King scores 13 off the bench, Middle Tennessee tops La Tech

MURFREESBORO, Tenn (AP) — Elias King's 13 points off of the bench helped lead Middle Tennessee to a 63-49 victory over Louisiana Tech on Saturday night.

King had 10 rebounds for the Blue Raiders (18-11, 11-7 Conference USA). Eli Lawrence scored 12 points while going 3 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 8 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and added six rebounds. Justin Bufford shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Isaiah Crawford led the Bulldogs (13-16, 6-12) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and nine rebounds. Louisiana Tech also got 11 points and 15 rebounds from Kenny Hunter. Kaleb Stewart also recorded nine points and two steals. The Bulldogs prolonged their losing streak to six in a row.

Middle Tennessee took the lead with 13:59 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 38-18 at halftime, with King racking up nine points. Middle Tennessee pulled away with a 10-0 run in the second half to extend a 19-point lead to 29 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.