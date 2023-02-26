Beers, Blacklock lead Oregon State women past No. 14 Arizona

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Raegan Beers had 24 points and 13 rebounds, fellow freshman Adlee Blacklock scored 22, and Oregon State upset No. 14 Arizona 78-70 on Saturday, snapping the Beavers' nine-game losing streak.

After trailing 60-45 through three quarters, Arizona scored the first seven points of the fourth period to get within 60-52 with 8:49 remaining. Soon after, Beers converted a three-point play and added two more free throws to put the Beavers back up by 13.

Madison Conner drained three 3-pointers in a 14-3 run that got the Wildcats within 72-68 with 1:03 remaining. Beers then hit two free throws, OSU's Jelena Mitrovic blocked a layup and Paris Clark missed two free throws for Arizona. After the second miss, former Wildcat Bendu Yeaney and Esmery Martinez were tied up on the rebound, with possession going to Oregon State. The Beavers made 4 of 6 from the line to close it out.

Beers made 7 of 13 shots and 10 of 11 free throws. Blacklock was also 7 of 13 and made four 3-pointers. Jelena Mitrovic had 10 points and 15 rebounds, and the Beavers (12-17, 4-14 Pac-12) dominated the boards 50-28.

Martinez had 16 points and eight rebounds for Arizona (21-8, 11-7) and Conner scored 11 points off the bench. Shaina Pellington had nine points and seven assists.

The Beavers made nine of their last 13 shots in the second quarter and a 14-0 run helped them build a 44-28 halftime lead. The Wildcats missed seven of their last eight shots and finished the half at 36.7% from the floor. Oregon State shot 57% in the first half.

Win or lose, Arizona was locked into the No. 4 position in the conference tournament which begins Wednesday in Las Vegas.

Oregon State will be the 11th seed. The Beavers moved up to tie California for 10th place, but Cal holds the tiebreaker after a 64-62 victory over the Beavers in their one matchup this season.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25