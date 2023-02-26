Oshie, Kuznetsov score 2 each, Capitals beat Rangers 6-3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tom Wilson scored against the team he’s ruffled the most during his NHL career, T.J. Oshie had two goals with a fight mixed in and the Washington Capitals beat the New York Rangers 6-3 on Saturday, snapping their six-game skid.

The Rangers’ rough run continued in their fourth consecutive loss, with a costly injury coming on top of another defensive letdown. Top-pairing defenseman Ryan Lindgren left in the first period after taking a hard hit from Oshie into the boards and did not return.

All-Star goaltender Igor Shesterkin gave up five goals on 22 shots before getting pulled after two periods.

Evgeny Kuzntesov scored two goals — one each against Shesterkin and backup Jaroslav Halak — and Sonny Milano had the other. Beyond scoring twice, Oshie fought Barclay Goodrow, who was unhappy with the hit on Lindgren, and assisted on Milano’s goal to give him a Gordie Howe Hat Trick. Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves for the Capitals.

Goodrow scored in the first period for New York and Chris Kreider and Kaapo Kakko had one each in the third.

BLUE JACKETS 6, OILERS 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jack Roslovic scored twice in the third period on his way to a four-point game, and Columbus beat Edmonton despite giving up a four-goal lead.

Kirill Marchenko also scored twice for the Blue Jackets, Patrik Laine contributed a goal and two assists, and Boone Jenner had a goal and one assist. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 48 shots — including 24 in the third period — to help Columbus snap a two-game losing streak.

Connor McDavid had two goals and two assists for Edmonton, and Warren Foegele, Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman each had a goal. Jack Campbell stopped 10 shots before being replaced at 5:56 of the second by Stuart Skinner, who also stopped 10.

PENGUINS 3, BLUES 2, OT

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Bryan Rust scored the winning goal 1:16 into overtime, lifting Pittsburgh over St. Louis.

Marcus Pettersson’s first goal of the season game on a wrist shot at 14:32 of the third period gave Pittsburgh a 2-1 lead. But the Blues came back on Justin Faulk’s goal at 17:33 to tie it.

Evgeni Malkin also scored for Pittsburgh, and Tristan Jarry made 25 saves to improve to 5-0 in five career games against St. Louis.

Pavel Buchnevich had the other goal for St. Louis and Jordan Binnington had 46 saves, but the Blues dropped their fifth straight since the trades of Ryan O’Reilly and Noel Acciari. The Blues have been outscored 21-8 in those losses.

