Mann's 18 lead Army over Holy Cross 80-65

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Chris Mann had 18 points in Army's 80-65 win over Holy Cross on Saturday.

Mann had eight rebounds for the Black Knights (16-15, 10-8 Patriot League). Ethan Roberts scored 15 points, shooting 6 for 9, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc. Jalen Rucker was 6 of 18 shooting (1 for 5 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

The Crusaders (10-21, 7-11) were led by Gerrale Gates, who recorded 26 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two blocks. Joseph Octave added 13 points and seven rebounds for Holy Cross. In addition, Bo Montgomery finished with 11 points and six rebounds.

Army entered halftime up 35-31. Roberts paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. Army took the lead with 18:23 left in the second half and never looked back. Rucker helped his team pull away for the victory with 12 second-half points.

