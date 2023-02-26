Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

French documentary 'On the Adamant' wins top Berlinale prize

By Associated Press
2023/02/26 03:29
Jury members are pictured before the award ceremony of the International Film Festival, Berlinale, in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (AP Ph...
Philippe Garrel receives the Silver Bear for Best Director for the film "Le grand chariot" during the award ceremony at the Berlinale Film Festival in...
Philippe Garrel receives the Silver Bear for Best Director for the film "Le grand chariot" by jury member Golshifteh Farahani during the award ceremon...
Thea Ehre receives the Silver Bear for best acting performance in a supporting role in the film "Until the End of the Night".during the award ceremony...
Berlinale Jury President Kirsten Stewart arrives on the red carpet during the award ceremony at the Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, Saturd...
Cinematographer Helene Louvart and director Giacomo Abbruzzese receive the Silver Bear for Outstanding Artistic Achievement for the film "Disco Boy" d...
Bas Devos receives the Encounters Award for Best Film for the film "Here" during the award ceremony at the Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany,...
Tatiana Huezo receives the Berlinale Documentary Award and the Encounters Award for Best Director for the film "El eco" during the award ceremony at t...
Lois Patino receives the Encounters Special Jury Prize for "Samsara" during the award ceremony at the Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, Satu...
Paul B. Preciado receives the Encounters Special Jury Prize for "Orlando, ma biographie politique." during the award ceremony at the Berlinale Film Fe...
Michelle Keserwanyl, right, and Noel Keserwany receive the Golden Bear for Best Short Film "Les Chenilles" during the award ceremony at the Berlinale...
Head of jury Kristen Stewart , centre, is pictured before the award ceremony of the International Film Festival, Berlinale, in Berlin, Germany, Saturd...
Jury members Golshifteh Farahani, left, and Kristen Stewart are pictured before the award ceremony of the International Film Festival, Berlinale, in B...
Head of jury Kristen Stewart is pictured before the award ceremony of the International Film Festival, Berlinale, in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 2...
Leandro Koch and Paloma Schachmann receive the GWFF Award for Best First Feature "Adentro mio estoy bailando" during the award ceremony at the Berlina...
Matthew Thorne, right, and Derik Lynch receive the Jury's Silver Bear for the short film "Marungka tjalatjunu" during the award ceremony at the Berlin...

Jury members are pictured before the award ceremony of the International Film Festival, Berlinale, in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (AP Ph...

Philippe Garrel receives the Silver Bear for Best Director for the film "Le grand chariot" during the award ceremony at the Berlinale Film Festival in...

Philippe Garrel receives the Silver Bear for Best Director for the film "Le grand chariot" by jury member Golshifteh Farahani during the award ceremon...

Thea Ehre receives the Silver Bear for best acting performance in a supporting role in the film "Until the End of the Night".during the award ceremony...

Berlinale Jury President Kirsten Stewart arrives on the red carpet during the award ceremony at the Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, Saturd...

Cinematographer Helene Louvart and director Giacomo Abbruzzese receive the Silver Bear for Outstanding Artistic Achievement for the film "Disco Boy" d...

Bas Devos receives the Encounters Award for Best Film for the film "Here" during the award ceremony at the Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany,...

Tatiana Huezo receives the Berlinale Documentary Award and the Encounters Award for Best Director for the film "El eco" during the award ceremony at t...

Lois Patino receives the Encounters Special Jury Prize for "Samsara" during the award ceremony at the Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, Satu...

Paul B. Preciado receives the Encounters Special Jury Prize for "Orlando, ma biographie politique." during the award ceremony at the Berlinale Film Fe...

Michelle Keserwanyl, right, and Noel Keserwany receive the Golden Bear for Best Short Film "Les Chenilles" during the award ceremony at the Berlinale...

Head of jury Kristen Stewart , centre, is pictured before the award ceremony of the International Film Festival, Berlinale, in Berlin, Germany, Saturd...

Jury members Golshifteh Farahani, left, and Kristen Stewart are pictured before the award ceremony of the International Film Festival, Berlinale, in B...

Head of jury Kristen Stewart is pictured before the award ceremony of the International Film Festival, Berlinale, in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 2...

Leandro Koch and Paloma Schachmann receive the GWFF Award for Best First Feature "Adentro mio estoy bailando" during the award ceremony at the Berlina...

Matthew Thorne, right, and Derik Lynch receive the Jury's Silver Bear for the short film "Marungka tjalatjunu" during the award ceremony at the Berlin...

The French documentary “On the Adamant” (Sur l'Adamant) directed by Nicolas Philibert was named best film Saturday at this year's Berlin International Film Festival.

The film takes viewers onto a Seine barge in Paris that serves as a floating day-care center for adults suffering from mental disorders.

“That a documentary is awarded and celebrated, that a documentary can be considered to be cinema in its own right touches me deeply,” said a visibly moved Philibert after the prize was announced by the seven-member jury headed by American actor, screenwriter and director Kristen Stewart.

Philibert said that in the film he had tried to “reverse the image” that people have of those with mental illness and allow viewers to see “what unites us beyond our differences”

“As we all know, the craziest people are not those we think they are,” he added.

The 73rd Berlinale kicked off with an address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who asked artists and filmmakers to unequivocally declare their support for his country in its effort to fend off Russia's invasion forces

Zelenskyy, a former comedian and actor, featured prominently in Sean Penn’s film about the war in Ukraine, “Superpower,” which had its world premiere in Berlin.