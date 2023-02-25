Berlinale 2023: Golden and Silver Bear winners

The only documentary in the Berlinale's competition section, "On the Adamant" by French filmmaker Nicolas Philibert won the festival's top award. It p... The only documentary in the Berlinale's competition section, "On the Adamant" by French filmmaker Nicolas Philibert won the festival's top award. It portrays participants of creative workshops in a psychiatric facility in central Paris, a barge anchored on the Seine called the Adamant. The patients' drawings, musical performances and reflections on their own condition have an unsuspected depth.