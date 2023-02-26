Gracia starts reign in style as Leeds beat Southampton 1-0

LEEDS, England (AP) — Junior Firpo scored the only goal as new manager Javi Gracia launched his Leeds reign in style with a win over fellow struggler Southampton in the English Premier League on Saturday.

The Elland Road club's first win since Dec. 26 enabled the team to climb out of the bottom three and left Southampton rooted to last place.

Scoring chances were few and far between until Firpo provided the breakthrough in the 77th minute when he shot low under Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu to claim his first league goal.

Leeds midfielders Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie and Brenden Aaronson became the first trio of Americans to start together for a club in the league since Fulham goalkeeper Kasey Keller, midfielder Clint Dempsey and striker Brian McBride at Portsmouth in May 2008.

They were the first outfield players to do it since Dempsey, McBride and defender Carlos Bocanegra for Fulham at Middlesbrough in May 2007.

___

