Saturday At Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex Doha, Qatar Purse: $1,377,025 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor DOHA, QATAR (AP) _ Results Saturday from Qatar ExxonMobil Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Championship

Daniil Medvedev (3), Russia, def. Andy Murray, Britain, 6-4, 6-4.