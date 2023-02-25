All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|51
|31
|10
|8
|2
|72
|158
|134
|Hershey
|50
|31
|12
|5
|2
|69
|148
|126
|Charlotte
|51
|29
|17
|3
|2
|63
|161
|153
|Springfield
|50
|25
|19
|2
|4
|56
|153
|147
|Lehigh Valley
|51
|25
|21
|3
|2
|55
|153
|156
|Bridgeport
|50
|23
|19
|7
|1
|54
|163
|164
|Hartford
|51
|22
|20
|3
|6
|53
|151
|162
|WB/Scranton
|51
|22
|22
|2
|5
|51
|139
|146
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|51
|35
|13
|2
|1
|73
|179
|156
|Utica
|52
|25
|20
|5
|2
|57
|155
|158
|Syracuse
|49
|24
|18
|4
|3
|55
|175
|160
|Rochester
|48
|24
|20
|3
|1
|52
|151
|162
|Laval
|51
|21
|21
|7
|2
|51
|186
|187
|Cleveland
|50
|22
|22
|4
|2
|50
|162
|187
|Belleville
|51
|20
|26
|4
|1
|45
|163
|195
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Texas
|51
|28
|13
|7
|3
|66
|184
|147
|Milwaukee
|50
|30
|16
|2
|2
|64
|171
|142
|Manitoba
|50
|28
|16
|3
|3
|62
|157
|150
|Rockford
|52
|26
|18
|4
|4
|60
|168
|171
|Iowa
|52
|22
|21
|5
|4
|53
|150
|164
|Chicago
|49
|21
|23
|3
|2
|47
|147
|173
|Grand Rapids
|50
|21
|24
|3
|2
|47
|141
|187
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|52
|36
|13
|3
|0
|75
|192
|135
|Coachella Valley
|48
|33
|9
|4
|2
|72
|174
|126
|Ontario
|51
|30
|18
|2
|1
|63
|165
|142
|Colorado
|51
|29
|17
|4
|1
|63
|150
|136
|Abbotsford
|52
|29
|19
|2
|2
|62
|177
|158
|Bakersfield
|51
|24
|23
|2
|2
|52
|156
|157
|Tucson
|52
|23
|25
|4
|0
|50
|162
|180
|San Jose
|51
|21
|26
|0
|4
|46
|137
|174
|Henderson
|52
|18
|29
|0
|5
|41
|136
|152
|San Diego
|53
|14
|38
|1
|0
|29
|132
|209
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Chicago 5, Grand Rapids 4
Syracuse 3, WB/Scranton 2
Utica 7, Cleveland 1
Providence 6, Charlotte 5
Rochester 8, Laval 4
Bakersfield 3, Texas 1
Rockford 3, Iowa 1
Colorado 4, Abbotsford 2
Coachella Valley 5, San Diego 2
Ontario 6, San Jose 1
Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Belleville at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Texas, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Coachella Valley, ppd
Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Belleville at Hershey, 3 p.m.
Charlotte at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.
Rochester at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Tucson at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Calgary at Henderson, 5 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 5 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
No games scheduled