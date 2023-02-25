All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 57 44 8 5 93 216 123 Toronto 59 36 15 8 80 202 157 Tampa Bay 57 36 17 4 76 206 169 Buffalo 57 30 23 4 64 213 199 Detroit 57 28 21 8 64 179 181 Florida 61 29 26 6 64 210 213 Ottawa 57 27 26 4 58 172 183 Montreal 58 25 29 4 54 161 209

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 57 39 10 8 86 196 148 New Jersey 58 38 15 5 81 201 157 N.Y. Rangers 58 33 16 9 75 193 160 N.Y. Islanders 62 30 25 7 67 179 174 Pittsburgh 57 27 21 9 63 182 185 Washington 60 28 26 6 62 178 177 Philadelphia 60 23 27 10 56 161 195 Columbus 58 18 35 5 41 146 214

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Dallas 58 30 16 12 72 188 152 Winnipeg 59 35 23 1 71 183 155 Minnesota 59 32 21 6 70 172 164 Colorado 56 32 19 5 69 178 156 Nashville 56 28 22 6 62 163 169 St. Louis 58 26 28 4 56 178 212 Arizona 58 20 29 9 49 158 205 Chicago 57 20 32 5 45 143 206

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 58 35 18 5 75 190 163 Los Angeles 60 33 19 8 74 203 201 Edmonton 59 32 19 8 72 225 196 Seattle 58 32 20 6 70 202 184 Calgary 59 27 20 12 66 192 184 Vancouver 58 23 30 5 51 199 236 San Jose 59 18 30 11 47 176 219 Anaheim 59 18 34 7 43 149 248

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Montreal 5, Philadelphia 2

Toronto 2, Minnesota 1, OT

Carolina 4, Ottawa 0

Buffalo 3, Florida 1

Los Angeles 3, N.Y. Islanders 2

Colorado 5, Winnipeg 1

Saturday's Games

Edmonton at Columbus, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 3:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Boston at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Columbus at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Boston at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Seattle at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Boston at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Montreal at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.