Australian academic praises Taiwan intelligence agency chief as communicator

NSB DIrector General Tsai Ming-yen has been successful developing contacts in Europe

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/25 20:36
Tsai Ming-yen (third right) sworn in as NSB chief Feb. 22. 

Tsai Ming-yen (third right) sworn in as NSB chief Feb. 22.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tsai Ming-yen (蔡明彥), the new director general of the National Security Bureau (NSB), Taiwan’s top intelligence agency, is an excellent communicator who will emphasize the sharing of information, according to an Australian China expert.

Despite being described as an outsider, Tsai does have an extensive background in defense, intelligence, and Chinese affairs, said Corey Lee Bell of the Australia-China Relations Institute at the University of Technology Sydney.

His most valuable credential, according to Bell, was his wide range of experience and success in diplomatic affairs, having served as Taiwan’s representative to the European Union and as deputy foreign minister, developing contacts between Taipei and EU member nations such as Lithuania and the Czech Republic.

Tsai’s European contacts will prove valuable as Taipei can win more sympathy on the continent due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has highlighted the danger of another authoritarian regime, communist-ruled China, attacking Taiwan, Bell said.

Tsai and Taiwan’s intelligence community have a wealth of information to share about issues including Chinese cybersecurity threats, and of Beijing’s use of the media, business, and criminal groups, the Australian academic said.
