Taipei to gift international tourists with double-decker tour bus tickets

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — To attract international tourists, the Taipei City Government Department of Information and Tourism (DOIT) announced Saturday (Feb. 25) that travelers in Taipei will receive tickets to double-decker tour buses.

In a press release, the DOIT wrote that between March 14 and June 30, international travelers who check in at participating hotels for two nights, cruise passengers, or European tourists staying in the city for over 15 hours will receive the welcome gift. Eligible travelers can get their ticket from their participating hotel or the Discovery Center of Taipei.

There is a limited number of 10,000 tickets available. The tickets allow travelers to enjoy four hours of riding on the tour bus, which travels between some of the city’s most famous attractions.

The Taipei Sightseeing Bus runs on two routes. The red route bus travels between Taipei Main Station and Xinyi District via Xinyi Road and Zhongxiao East and West Roads, while the blue route bus travels between Taipei Main Station and the National Palace Museum via Zhongshan South and North Roads.

The DOIT highlighted attractions and experiences in Taipei such as changing into qipao and hanfu at the visitor center in historic Dadaocheng and “flower viewing hotspots.” Additionally, the city will be organizing the expanded “Taipei Flower Festival” in March as well as a series of events in July including fireworks, gastronomy, drinks, and rides to celebrate summer’s arrival.