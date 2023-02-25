Taiwan marks anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ukrainians, sympathizers from Taiwan and overseas, and local politicians gathered at Taipei City’s Liberty Square Saturday (Feb. 25) to mark the first anniversary of the Russian invasion.

The event began with a minute of silence for the victims of the war followed by the Ukrainian national anthem, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported. The event, titled “One Year of Hope,” was organized by “Taiwan Stands With Ukraine” (TSWU).

Ukrainians told reporters they hoped that after more than one year of brutal war, their country could achieve complete victory, and that Taiwan would be spared a similar invasion amid tension with China.

TSWU said that in addition to organizing several events in support of Ukraine over the past year, it had also collected $1.5 million (NT$46 million) in donations, and promoted contacts between Taiwanese supporters and people in Ukraine. Even though victory and peace had not been obtained yet, it was clear Taiwan and Ukraine would stand together forever, speakers at the rally said.

