President Tsai Ing-wen reportedly visiting US in August

Taiwan foreign ministry labels claim in Japanese media as 'speculation'

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/25 16:35
President Tsai Ing-wen and U.S. Representative Mike Gallagher.

President Tsai Ing-wen and U.S. Representative Mike Gallagher. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) is reportedly set to visit the U.S. in August, according to Sankei Shimbun.

The Japanese newspaper cited several Taiwanese officials as saying that Tsai, who will finish her final presidential term in May, intends to visit the U.S. to highlight her administration's diplomatic achievements and the close relationship between the U.S. and Taiwan.

According to people familiar with the matter, there are three proposals for Tsai’s visit. The first is to give a lecture at an event hosted by her alma mater, Cornell University. The second is to participate in an event hosted by a U.S. think tank. The third plan is to attend the presidential inauguration of the next Paraguay president, which is scheduled for August, and then stop over in the U.S.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) issued a statement Saturday afternoon (Feb. 25) saying the media reports are speculation and not factual. “Arranging high-level visits abroad has always been a key task of the ministry,” MOFA said.

If there is a specific plan for the president to visit the U.S., the Presidential Office and MOFA would announce it to the public in due course, the ministry added.

Tsai last visited the U.S. in 2019, stopping in New York and Denver. In New York, she attended a summit of Taiwanese and American business representatives and a dinner banquet with members of the local Taiwanese-American community.

The layover was a part of her trip to Taiwan’s Caribbean allies, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Lucia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Haiti.
