Taiwan education ministry hiring foreign English teachers for 2023 school year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Education (MOE) is hiring full-time teachers and teaching assistants from English-speaking countries for the 2023 school year.

In a press release, the ministry wrote that it plans to hire 411 teachers and teaching assistants each. The application has opened, and submissions will be processed on a rolling basis.

Applicants must hold a passport from countries where English is an official or common language, as defined by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to be eligible. Those applying to be teachers must have at least one year of experience teaching English and either hold a degree in subjects relating to education or English, or hold a Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL) certificate, Teaching English as a Foreign Language (TEFL) certificate, or Certificate of English Language Teaching to Adults (CELTA).

In addition to receiving salaries and social insurance, hired teachers and teaching assistants will get subsidies for accommodation and airfare (for staff members and their spouses and immediate family members) as well as year-end bonuses. Teaching assistants will also receive subsidies for getting TESOL, TEFL, or CELTA certification.

Teachers that perform well will be encouraged to continue their tenure or become English teaching consultants or counselors.

The recruitment process will continue until all quotas are filled. More details about the recruitment process can be found at https://tfetp.epa.ntnu.edu.tw/.