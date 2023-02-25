Alexa
Taiwan universities remove smoking areas

Ministry of Education reminds colleges to complete task by March 1

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/25 15:41
Taiwan's universities ban all smoking from their campuses beginning March 1. 

Taiwan's universities ban all smoking from their campuses beginning March 1.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Education (MOE) has sent a letter to universities reminding them they must become completely non-smoking by the end of February, reports said Saturday (Feb. 25).

According to amendments to the Tobacco Hazards Prevention Act passed in January, universities and colleges should remove all smoking areas before March 1. The changes were promulgated by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Feb. 15, CNA reported.

The MOE advised the schools to put up notices reminding teachers, staff and students the smoking areas had been shut down and that smoking had been banned all over the campus. Visitors should also be notified by non-smoking signs at all entry points to the schools.

Later, they could devote the areas to other purposes, including reading, athletics, and exercises, or turn them into green zones, the MOE said. Restaurants and shops located inside campus areas, as well as their staff and visitors, also needed to respect the complete ban on smoking, with the measure to be mentioned in relevant contracts.
