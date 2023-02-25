Taiwan to push for president's participation at future APEC meetings

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will strive to have President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) attend APEC meetings, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said during a legislative meeting on Friday (Feb. 24).

Responding to Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Wang Ting-yu’s (王定宇) question about the president’s participation in the multilateral annual meeting, Wu said that Taiwan is a member of APEC and enjoys the same rights and obligations as other member countries and will continue to push for this, Liberty Times reported.

Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) said that the matter needs to be further discussed with the host country, to see if there is such a possibility.

Wang also asked if the closed-door security dialogue between Taiwan and U.S. officials at the American Institute in Taiwan in Virginia was unprecedented or a result of the Taiwan Travel Act. Wu said Taiwan-U.S. high-level dialogue has been going on for a long time.

For the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, being able to hold such regular communication with the U.S. and discuss issues of mutual concern is significant and it will also deepen bilateral relations, he said.

Kuomintang Legislator Tseng Ming-chung (曾銘宗) expressed concern about what Wu had discussed with U.S. officials during last week’s meeting. Communication between Taiwan and the U.S. is unhindered and views on issues of mutual concern are often shared, Wu said, but the content of the meeting will not be disclosed to the public.

Tseng then asked if the president will visit the U.S. this year. Wu said the president's schedule is an important part of diplomacy, and MOFA makes travel plans according to the instructions of the Presidential Office.

This year’s APEC meeting will be held in San Francisco from March 19-23 under the theme “Creating a Resilient and Sustainable Future for All.” The meeting will cover issues including food security, health, anti-corruption, digitalization, women’s economic empowerment, and underrepresented communities.

“The United States is excited to serve as the APEC host of 2023. In our host year we want to be ambitious and innovative in our priorities,” said Pyle. “The theme and priorities reflect what we have heard from member economies and stakeholders to advance a practical economic policy agenda to benefit workers, businesses and families in all of our economies,” Chair of the APEC Senior Officials’ Meeting, Mike Pyle said during a meeting in December.