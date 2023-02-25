South Taiwan recycling depot fire burns for 17 hours

TAIPE (Taiwan News) — After a fire broke out at a recycling depot in Chiayi City on Friday (Feb. 24), local residents complained about the pollution issues the depot has caused.

Liberty Times reported that the fire was reported at 12:18 p.m. on Friday. The Chiayi City Fire Bureau deployed 25 fire engines and 50 firefighters to put out the fire.

The fire was controlled by 2:20 p.m. However, it was not put out until 10 p.m., after which smoldering continued until 5:28 a.m. on Saturday (Feb. 25).

The flames spread across approximately 200 square meters. According to the Environment Protection Bureau, the fire started due to the dry weather and random items within the pile of recycled waste.

Local residents were cited as saying that the recycling depot is in the south of Chiayi City. It is only a hundred meters away from newly developed properties in the area.

The depot has been a source of complaints, residents said. Not only did another fire occur last year, whenever it rained, the depot would also emit foul smells.

They demanded that the government find a solution to the problem.

ETToday reported that the recycling depot is located on a 15-hectare plot of land dedicated for environmental protection, which is about to be developed into a bottom ash recycling plant. However, currently, a large pile of trash and recycled waste occupies the space.

The Environment Protection Bureau said most items at the depot are discarded items of furniture and branches. In May, once the maintenance work at the local incinerator is completed, the waste at the recycling depot will be removed.