Taiwan's COVID total passes 10 million

CECC announces 13,281 local infections, down 10% from previous Saturday

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/25 14:09
(Taiwan News, Huang Tzu-ti image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan reported 13,281 local COVID-19 infections Saturday (Feb. 25) as well as 53 deaths and 245 imported cases, taking its total number of cases since the start of the pandemic past the 10-million mark.

Taiwan's total number of COVID infections, including both local and imported cases, reached 10,012,276, with 17,818 deaths.

The number of local infections was 10.23% lower than the previous Saturday, according to the data from the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

Taiwan ended most parts of its indoor mask mandate Feb. 20, with schools scheduled to follow suit from March 6. Exceptions included care homes, hospitals, and public transportation, where the wearing of masks would remain compulsory until further notice.
