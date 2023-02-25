Fields' 15 lead Arkansas State past UL Monroe 64-61

MONROE, La. (AP) — Caleb Fields had 15 points in Arkansas State's 64-61 win over UL Monroe on Friday night.

Fields added eight rebounds and eight assists for the Red Wolves (12-19, 4-14 Sun Belt Conference). Omar El-Sheikh scored 13 points and added six rebounds. Terrance Ford Jr. was 4 of 12 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Tyreke Locure finished with 24 points and two steals for the Warhawks (11-20, 7-11). Thomas Howell added 10 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for UL Monroe. Langston also recorded seven points. The Warhawks prolonged their losing streak to seven straight.

