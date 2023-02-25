Georgia Southern defeats Appalachian State 73-64

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Andrei Savrasov had 28 points in Georgia Southern's 73-64 win against Appalachian State on Friday night.

Savrasov also contributed five rebounds for the Eagles (16-15, 9-9 Sun Belt Conference). Jalen Finch scored 13 points, going 5 of 10 (3 for 4 from distance). Kamari Brown recorded 12 points and shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc.

CJ Huntley finished with 14 points for the Mountaineers (16-15, 9-9). Donovan Gregory added 13 points and five assists for Appalachian State. Tamell Pearson also put up 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.