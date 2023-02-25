Argentine Standings

|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Lanus
|4
|4
|0
|0
|9
|2
|12
|Huracan
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|4
|10
|Rosario Central
|5
|3
|1
|1
|6
|6
|10
|Talleres
|4
|3
|0
|1
|6
|2
|9
|Defensa y Justicia
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|4
|9
|River Plate
|4
|3
|0
|1
|6
|3
|9
|San Lorenzo
|4
|3
|0
|1
|4
|2
|9
|Tigre
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|6
|8
|Boca Juniors
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|3
|7
|Newell's
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|3
|7
|Belgrano
|5
|2
|1
|2
|3
|6
|7
|Argentinos
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|3
|6
|Godoy Cruz
|5
|2
|0
|3
|2
|3
|6
|Racing Club
|4
|1
|2
|1
|5
|3
|5
|Velez Sarsfield
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|3
|5
|Instituto AC Cordoba
|4
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|5
|CA Platense
|4
|1
|2
|1
|6
|7
|5
|Barracas Central
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|7
|4
|Sarmiento
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|6
|4
|Estudiantes
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|5
|4
|Gimnasia
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|5
|4
|Independiente
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4
|4
|Santa Fe
|4
|0
|3
|1
|2
|4
|3
|Atletico Tucuman
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|5
|2
|Banfield
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|5
|2
|Colon
|4
|0
|1
|3
|2
|6
|1
|Arsenal
|4
|0
|1
|3
|2
|7
|1
|CA Central Cordoba SE
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|5
|1
Gimnasia 2, Instituto AC Cordoba 0
Huracan 2, Barracas Central 0
Arsenal 0, Racing Club 3
Lanus 3, Rosario Central 0
Tigre 0, River Plate 1
Godoy Cruz 0, Estudiantes 1
Argentinos 3, Belgrano 0
Newell's 2, Banfield 0
Santa Fe 1, Colon 1
Boca Juniors 3, CA Platense 1
Talleres 2, CA Central Cordoba SE 0
Independiente 0, Defensa y Justicia 2
Sarmiento 0, San Lorenzo 1
Atletico Tucuman 1, Velez Sarsfield 1
Belgrano 0, Tigre 2
Rosario Central 1, Godoy Cruz 0
San Lorenzo vs. Santa Fe, 3 p.m.
Estudiantes vs. Sarmiento, 5:15 p.m.
CA Platense vs. Talleres, 5:15 p.m.
Velez Sarsfield vs. Boca Juniors, 7:30 p.m.
Colon vs. Huracan, 3 p.m.
Defensa y Justicia vs. Atletico Tucuman, 3 p.m.
River Plate vs. Arsenal, 5:15 p.m.
Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Newell's, 7:30 p.m.
Banfield vs. Independiente, 7:30 p.m.
Barracas Central vs. Gimnasia, 3 p.m.
Racing Club vs. Lanus, 5:15 p.m.
CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Argentinos, 7:30 p.m.
Santa Fe vs. Estudiantes, 6 p.m.
Sarmiento vs. Rosario Central, 6 p.m.
CA Platense vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 3 p.m.
Gimnasia vs. Colon, 3 p.m.
Lanus vs. River Plate, 5:15 p.m.
Atletico Tucuman vs. Banfield, 7:30 p.m.
Newell's vs. Barracas Central, 7:30 p.m.
Independiente vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 3 p.m.
Huracan vs. San Lorenzo, 5:15 p.m.
Talleres vs. Velez Sarsfield, 7:30 p.m.
Tigre vs. Argentinos, 7:30 p.m.
Godoy Cruz vs. Racing Club, 3 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Belgrano, 3 p.m.
Boca Juniors vs. Defensa y Justicia, 7 p.m.