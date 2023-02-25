MOFA affirms South Korea's support for peace, stability in Taiwan Strait

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) of Taiwan expressed its appreciation on Friday (Feb. 24) for South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin's recent statement in support of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Park told CNN that “peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is essential for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, and it’s indispensable for the security and prosperity of the region as a whole.” He said South Korea is against any unilateral changes to the regional status quo by force.

“So in that sense, we will make sure that if something happens in the Taiwan Strait, we have to maintain peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.” he said.

Since the U.S.-South Korea 2021 joint statement, the South Korean government has publicly mentioned the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait in many instances, MOFA said in a statement.

In August, South Korea and many other like-minded nations emphasized peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait in response to China’s large-scale live-fire military exercises around Taiwan following former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit, per MOFA.

At the 17th East Asia Summit in November, U.S. President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and South Korean President Yoon reiterated that maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait “is an indispensable element of security and prosperity in the international community.”

Later that month, Yoon said that he is “firmly opposed to any attempt to change the status quo unilaterally," in an interview with Reuters.

Both Taiwan and South Korea are important members of the Indo-Pacific community and they are also threatened by dictatorships with use of force, MOFA said.

“At a time when authoritarian countries are openly challenging the international order and undermining regional peace and stability, Taiwan is willing to work closely with like-minded countries to jointly defend the rules-based international order, resist the coercion of authoritarian systems, and maintain peace, stability, and prosperity in the Taiwan Strait, the Korean Peninsula, and the Indo-Pacific region,” it added.

In December, South Korea’s Taiwan-Korean parliamentary friendship group visited Taiwan and met with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文). When China’s embassy in South Korea protested, the delegation leader, Deputy Speaker Cho Kyoung-tae, took to Facebook and said China’s protest was not the action of a normal country.

He called Beijing's accusations “authoritative and irresponsible” and said “China should not worry about foreign countries' diplomacy. I'd rather solve the North Korean nuclear problem.”

The South Korean foreign ministry appointed former Korean Security Agency of Trade and Industry President Lee Eun-ho as the new representative to Taiwan, who arrived on Feb. 20. He replaced Representative Chung Byung-won, who had held the post since December 2021.

The change comes after President Yoon Suk-yeol took office in May.