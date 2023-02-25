Meyers leads No. 7 Maryland past No. 16 Ohio State 76-74

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Abby Meyers scored 24 points and No. 7 Maryland beat No. 16 Ohio State 76-74 on Friday night to finish the regular season on a six-game winning streak.

Meyers made a layup with 2:45 remaining to give Maryland the lead for good. Brinae Alexander and Diamond Miller added 16 points apiece for the Terrapins (24-5, 15-3 Big Ten).

Cotie McMahon led the Buckeyes (23-6, 12-6) with 20 points, while Taylor Mikesell added 18, Taylor Thierry 16 and Rebeka Mikulasikova 13.

NO. 15 VILLANOVA 67, PROVIDENCE 50

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Maddy Siegrist scored 23 points, Lucy Olsen had 11 points and 11 rebounds and Villanova beat Providence.

Villanova (25-5, 16-3 Big East) moved a half-game behind UConn (24-5, 16-2) for the top spot in the conference standings. The Wildcats have one game remaining and the Huskies have two.

Olivia Olsen scored 15 points and Grace Efosa added 13 for Providence (13-17, 4-15).

