No. 7 Terrapins win 6th straight, down No. 16 Buckeyes 76-74

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Abby Meyers scored 24 points and No. 7 Maryland finished the regular season on a six-game winning streak with a 76-74 victory over No. 16 Ohio State on Friday night.

Lavender Briggs' 3-pointer was part of an 8-0 run midway through the fourth quarter that gave the Terrapins (24-5, 15-3 Big Ten) a 73-69 lead.

Maryland then held off a late push from Ohio State (23-6, 12-6), which tied it at 73 with over three minutes left.

Meyers made a layup with 2:45 remaining to help Maryland regain the lead — an advantage the Terrapins wouldn't relinquish as both teams went scoreless for the next two-plus minutes. Meyers missed a free throw, but made her second to make it 76-74 lead with 11 seconds left.

Rikki Harris missed a pair of free throws with 10 seconds to go and the Buckeyes’ final shot went in after the buzzer had already signaled the finish.

Brinae Alexander and Diamond Miller added 16 points apiece for the Terrapins, who had already earned a double bye in next week’s Big Ten Tournament.

Cotie McMahon led the Buckeyes with 20 points, while Taylor Mikesell added 18, Taylor Thierry 16 and Rebeka Mikulasikova 13.

The Terrapins, who led 38-33 at the break, shot 52% in the first half to Ohio State’s 48%.

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: After holding the country’s top scoring offense to 68 points in their win Tuesday over No. 6 Iowa, the Terrapins defense had few answers for Ohio State. They allowed the Buckeyes to shoot 46% from the field, but kept them scoreless long enough to claim the win.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes will enter the conference tournament having lost one of their final three. They closed the regular season 4-6 in their final 10 games after starting the season 19-0, a program record.

UP NEXT

Maryland: Meyers and the Terrapins will have either the No. 2 or 3 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes will have the No. 4 seed and a double bye in the conference tournament, which begins Wednesday.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll