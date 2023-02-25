Former US national security advisor urges more support for Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. should do more to support Taiwan militarily and politically, former National Security Advisor John Bolton said in an interview with The Washington Post.

“I think the time for strategic ambiguity over Taiwan has gone,” Bolton said. He suggested the U.S. allow navy ships to port in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung and deploy more troops to train their Taiwanese counterparts.

Bolton said there is a lot more to be done "not simply in increasing Taiwan's military capabilities but also showing increased American support.” In the long term, the U.S. should recognize Taiwan as a sovereign nation, he said, adding he had made the same proposal in 2000.

Bolton also recommended the U.S. “integrate” Taiwan into more multilateral defense organizations in the Indo-Pacific region, with Japan, South Korea, Australia and others. “The more Taiwan is linked in with others who worry about China's belligerence, the greater the chance that we can deter any Chinese menace toward Taiwan,” he said.

The former U.S. official said he believes the recent decision to send 100 to 200 soldiers to Taiwan “was a correct decision.” However, there is a lot more Washington can do, given China’s hostile rhetoric and military buildup, he said.

Additionally, Bolton said there is public support amongst Americans to defend Taiwan from a Chinese attack.

“If you explain to the American people the threats we face, the threats our allies face, the threats those represent to the way we live here at home and that steps need to be taken, not out of acts of charity or humanitarianism but for cold, hard American national security interest, I think the American people will respond to it,” he said.

Bolton added that U.S. leaders have not been willing to discuss “the reality and the outside world to the people,” which leads to the public denying the threats exist. He urged politicians “to pick up their socks here and be clearer with the American people.”

As of Sep. 22, 2022, there were around 39 troops and Department of Defense personnel stationed in Taiwan, according to the latest DMDC report. Over the years, the number of U.S. troops in Taiwan has fluctuated, but usually totals around a dozen or so.