All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|50
|30
|10
|8
|2
|70
|152
|129
|Hershey
|50
|31
|12
|5
|2
|69
|148
|126
|Charlotte
|50
|29
|17
|2
|2
|62
|156
|147
|Springfield
|50
|25
|19
|2
|4
|56
|153
|147
|Lehigh Valley
|51
|25
|21
|3
|2
|55
|153
|156
|Bridgeport
|50
|23
|19
|7
|1
|54
|163
|164
|Hartford
|51
|22
|20
|3
|6
|53
|151
|162
|WB/Scranton
|50
|22
|21
|2
|5
|51
|137
|143
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|51
|35
|13
|2
|1
|73
|179
|156
|Utica
|51
|24
|20
|5
|2
|55
|148
|157
|Syracuse
|48
|23
|18
|4
|3
|53
|172
|158
|Laval
|50
|21
|20
|7
|2
|51
|182
|179
|Rochester
|47
|23
|20
|3
|1
|50
|143
|158
|Cleveland
|49
|22
|21
|4
|2
|50
|161
|180
|Belleville
|51
|20
|26
|4
|1
|45
|163
|195
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Texas
|50
|28
|12
|7
|3
|66
|183
|144
|Milwaukee
|50
|30
|16
|2
|2
|64
|171
|142
|Manitoba
|50
|28
|16
|3
|3
|62
|157
|150
|Rockford
|51
|25
|18
|4
|4
|58
|165
|170
|Iowa
|51
|22
|20
|5
|4
|53
|149
|161
|Grand Rapids
|49
|21
|24
|2
|2
|46
|137
|182
|Chicago
|48
|20
|23
|3
|2
|45
|142
|169
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|52
|36
|13
|3
|0
|75
|192
|135
|Coachella Valley
|47
|32
|9
|4
|2
|70
|169
|124
|Abbotsford
|51
|29
|18
|2
|2
|62
|175
|154
|Ontario
|50
|29
|18
|2
|1
|61
|159
|141
|Colorado
|50
|28
|17
|4
|1
|61
|146
|134
|Bakersfield
|50
|23
|23
|2
|2
|50
|153
|156
|Tucson
|52
|23
|25
|4
|0
|50
|162
|180
|San Jose
|50
|21
|25
|0
|4
|46
|136
|168
|Henderson
|52
|18
|29
|0
|5
|41
|136
|152
|San Diego
|52
|14
|37
|1
|0
|29
|130
|204
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Bridgeport 5, Belleville 1
Manitoba 3, Milwaukee 2
Henderson 5, Calgary 2
Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Texas, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Coachella Valley at San Diego, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Belleville at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Texas, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.
Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Belleville at Hershey, 3 p.m.
Charlotte at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.
Rochester at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Tucson at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Calgary at Henderson, 5 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 5 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.