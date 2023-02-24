A love letter to Ukraine

My heart belongs to Ukraine. I love traveling and discovering new places, but I'm always happy to return home. I'm originally from Odesa, an elegant c... My heart belongs to Ukraine. I love traveling and discovering new places, but I'm always happy to return home. I'm originally from Odesa, an elegant city with an historical center inspired by European architecture, including the splendid Opera theater built by Viennese architects. I also love Primorsky boulevard with its monument of Duke de Richelieu, a Frenchman who became the city's first mayor.