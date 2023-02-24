Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

A love letter to Ukraine

By Deutsche Welle
2023/02/24 08:40
My heart belongs to Ukraine. I love traveling and discovering new places, but I'm always happy to return home. I'm originally from Odesa, an elegant c...

My heart belongs to Ukraine. I love traveling and discovering new places, but I'm always happy to return home. I'm originally from Odesa, an elegant c...