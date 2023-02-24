France makes 1 change to face Scotland at home in 6 Nations

PARIS (AP) — Six Nations defending champion France made one change to face Scotland at home on Sunday, with Mohamed Haouas starting at prop in place of the suspended Uini Atonio.

Antonio picked up a three-week suspension for a high tackle on hooker Rob Herring during France's 32-19 defeat in Dublin two weeks ago. That loss ended No. 2-ranked France's 14-match winning streak.

Haouas was not involved against Ireland or in France's 29-24 win against Italy, but the tighthead had previously been a regular under France coach Fabien Galthié.

Scrumhalf Baptiste Couilloud and flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert are the only backs on the bench in the team announced Friday, with Galthié again going with six forwards.

Scotland is level with No. 1-ranked Ireland on 10 points after winning its opening two games for the first time since 1996, edging England 29-23 at Twickenham and routing Wales 35-7 at Murrayfield.

France: Thomas Ramos, Damian Penaud, Gaël Fickou, Yoram Moefana, Ethan Dumortier, Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont (captain); Grégory Alldritt, Charles Ollivon, Anthony Jelonch, Paul Willemse, Thibaud Flament, Mohamed Haouas, Julien Marchand, Cyril Baille. Reserves: Gaëtan Barlot, Réda Wardi, Sipili Falatea, Romain Taofifenua, François Cros, Sekou Macalou, Baptiste Couilloud, Matthieu Jalibert.

