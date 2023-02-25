Taipei-based Bluerider Art encourages visitors to trust their instincts

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei-based gallery Bluerider Art has launched an exhibition featuring 50 international artists, which is open to the public for free until April 16.

In 2013, the gallery opened its first store in the capital’s Da'an District. The name of the gallery comes from the "blue rider” art movement founded by Russian artist Wassily Kandinsky in the early 1910s.

The gallery has opened three stores in Taipei and Shanghai over the past decade. Its fourth location is set to open in London this year (2023), founder Elsa Wang (王薇薇) announced at a press event earlier this month.



Elsa Wang speaks at the exhibition's opening press event. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

The ongoing retrospective show titled "Wild Grass" takes place in Taiwan and China simultaneously. It features 50 international artists’ works, such as minimalist paintings by German artist Adrian Wald, Los Angeles-based Jonathon Paul's life-size lollipop sculptures, and Dylan Martinez's glass water bags.

A former tech businesswoman, Wang is proud to have represented and worked with most of these artists for a decade or more. She shared that she has a tendency to work with artists who are over 50 years old.

The reasons are simple. She explained that people at that age are more mature and the price of their art is more stable. “Art has become a part of their life, or we can see that they create works with their lives.”

In the exhibition, unlike other galleries, Wang and her team display artworks without showing the artists’ names or other information. “Do not let an artist’s gender or nationality get in your way. Try to only focus on art and trust your instincts,” said Wang.

According to the gallery’s public relations manager, Chiu Yu-shan (邱于珊), Marck, Pascal Dombis, and Thierry Feuz, top the price charts. Their works sold from NT$500,000 (US$16,364) to $700,000 at Art Taipei 2022.

“Wild Grass” was inspired by Lu Xun’s (魯迅) poem, which reflects Wang’s ambition for her business to grow fearlessly like wild grass. The upcoming London site is slated to open in Mayfair around the end of 2023.

(Taiwan News, Lyla Liu reel)



The retrospective exhibition features 50 modern artists. (Bluerider Art photo)



(Bluerider Art photo)