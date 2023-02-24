Air Force spots balloon over north Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Air Force described an unidentified object found drifting over north Taiwan on Friday (Feb. 24) afternoon as a weather balloon.

Since a balloon widely believed to be collecting defense information for China flew across the United States before being shot down off the Atlantic coast in early February, Taiwan’s military has also raised its awareness of the issue.

After a balloon appeared in Taiwan’s sky Friday afternoon, the Air Force observed its movements, reaching the conclusion that it was being used for weather research. The military said it would continue to observe the object until it left Taiwan’s airspace.

It also told civil aviation authorities to warn airplanes about its presence. There was no mention of the balloon's origin.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of National Defense dismissed reports that a spy balloon had been seen flying over the Presidential Office Building in Taipei. The object had been located over the ocean 40 kilometers away, the military said.

Later, a balloon believed to be used by China to monitor the weather crashed at a military base on the frontline island of Dongyin in Lienchiang County.