Firefighters struggle to contain central Taiwan cemetery fire

Nantou Fire Bureau deploys helicopter as fire reaches steep areas on mountains

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/24 20:11
A helicopter drops water at the site of a Nantou fire. (Facebook, Legislator Ma Wen-chun photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Firefighters are struggling to contain two forest fires that began around noon on Friday (Feb. 24) in cemeteries in Yuchi Township, Nantou County.

Liberty Times reported the fire occurred at cemeteries in Dalin and Dayan villages. By the time firefighters arrived at Dalin cemetery after receiving reports, flames fed by strong winds and dry grass had reached nearby hills, reaching 10 hectares in area.

Nantou Fire Bureau deployed five fire engines and 25 firefighters to put out the fire. To prevent the fire from spreading further in the mountains, the airborne service corps joined the firefighting effort by deploying a helicopter to drop water where hoses could not reach.

Meanwhile, near the Dayan Village fire were three cell towers and a shack. To prevent the fire from reaching them, firefighters called for the airborne service corps to deploy a helicopter in the hopes that it would speed up the firefighting process.

At the time of publishing, no injuries had been reported.
