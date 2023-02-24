Silicon EPI Wafer Market Size Region Wise Analysis Of Top Industry Players To 2030

Silicon EPI wafer is mainly used in processing semiconductor wafers made from materials such as silicon or epitaxial growth. Its powerful adhesive strength keeps wafers in place when grinding and cutting. The way for growing the epitaxial layer on monocrystalline silicon or other wafers includes various types of chemical vapor deposition (CVD) categorized as atmospheric pressure CVD (APCVD) or metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD).

The research also provides a market analysis using various analytical techniques, including Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PESTEL Analysis. These tools provide an in-depth analysis of the micro- and macro-environmental elements that influence the market’s expansion during the forecast period.

The silicon EPI wafer market is steadily gaining traction, owing to growth in the semiconductor industry, increase in need for wafers in consumer electronics. In addition, increase in IoT in semiconductors especially in countries such as South Korea, China, and Japan is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the silicon EPI wafer market globally. The silicon EPI wafer market provides numerous growth opportunities to the market players such as Siltronic, Nichia Corporation, Applied Materials, Wafer World Inc., Global Wafer, and others.

The factors such as increase in demand for epitaxial wafer in consumer electronics, rise in usage of GPS, emerging trends of wafer in automotive industry, and growth in the semiconductor industry boost the growth of the silicon EPI wafer market globally. However, increase in shift from homoepitaxy to heteroepitaxy deposition type that increase the overall cost of wafer manufacturing is expected to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, increase in popularity of IoT in wafers, and growing of smart lighting especially in Korea and China, is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

The global Silicon EPI wafer market is segmented on the basis of type, wafer size, application, industry vertical, and region. By type, the market is bifurcated into Heteroepitaxy and Homoepitaxy. By wafer size, the market is divided into 6-inch, 8-inch, 12-inch, and others. By application, the market is studied across LED, power semiconductor, and MEMS-based devices. By industry vertical, the market is categorized into consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, industrial, and others. Furthermore, others is sub-segmented into telecommunication and lighting.

By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA along with their prominent countries. These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their market penetration.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS o Nichia Corporation o Applied Materials o Sumco Corporation o Epigan o ASM o Global Wafers o Siltronic o Wafer World Inc., o Tokyo Electron o Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Market Segmentation

By Type – Heteroepitaxy – Homoepitaxy

By Wafer Size – 6-inch – 8-inch – 12-inch – Others

By Application – LED – Power Semiconductor – MEMS-based Devices By Industry Vertical – Consumer electronics – Automotive – Healthcare – Industrial – Others

By Region – North America o U.S. o Canada o Mexico – Europe o UK o Germany o France o Russia o Rest of Europe – Asia-Pacific o China o Japan o India o South Korea o Rest of Asia-Pacific – LAMEA o Latin America o Middle East o Africa

