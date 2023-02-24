Lithography Metrology Equipment Market Size Demand For Sustainable Environment Is Propelling

The semiconductor industry is continuously witnessing transition such as miniaturization of nodes and wafer sizes. The rise in demand for increasing wafer sizes into ultra-large-scale integration fabrication technology fosters the growth of the lithography metrology equipment market globally. Lithography metrology is a front-end process in semiconductor industry, which is used in fabrication.

This makes it one of the most essential process in wafer fabrication and scaling. The lithography metrology equipment market is expected to provide promising growth prospects throughout the forecast period, owing to emerging trends toward increased wafer sizes, high demand for miniature electronic devices, and developments in advanced metrology techniques. The recent business scenario has witnessed an upsurge in usage of metrology equipment across various industry verticals.

The research also provides a market analysis using various analytical techniques, including Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PESTEL Analysis. These tools provide an in-depth analysis of the micro- and macro-environmental elements that influence the market’s expansion during the forecast period.

Companies are now adopting efficient techniques to provide consumers with innovated and cost-efficient products. The key factors that drive the growth of the lithography metrology equipment includes high demand for miniaturized electronic devices, increase in trends toward Internet of Things, and development in wafer size trends. However, high operational & maintenance cost of metrology equipment and metrology challenges prevailing for complex IC devices hampers the market growth to a certain extent. Furthermore, increase in advancements in advanced metrology techniques offers lucrative opportunities for the market growth globally.

The lithography metrology equipment market is categorized on the basis of technology, product, application and region. Depending on technology, the market is classified into critical-dimension scanning electron microscope (CD-SEM), optical critical dimension metrology (OCD), overlay control, and others. By product, the market is analyzed across chemical control equipment, gas control equipment, and others. By application, the market comprises of quality control & inspection, reverse engineering, virtual simulation, and others. Based on region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA, along with its prominent countries.

The key players profiled in the lithography metrology equipment market include Hitachi High Technologies Corporation, ASML, Advantest Corporation, KLA-Corporation, NOVA, Nanometrics, Mikon Metrology NV, Canon Inc., Tokyo Electron Limited, and Applied Materials Inc.

GLOBAL LITHOGRAPHY METROLOGY EQUIPMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION

BY TECHNOLOGY: – Critical Dimension Scanning Electron Microscope (CD-SEM) – Optical Critical Dimension Metrology (OCD) – Overlay Control – Others

BY PRODUCT: – Chemical Control Equipment – Gas Control Equipment – Others

BY APPLICATION: – Quality Control & Inspection – Reverse Engineering – Virtual Simulation – Others

BY GEOGRAPHY – North America o U.S. o Canada o Mexico – Europe o UK o Germany o France o Russia o Rest of Europe – Asia-Pacific o China o Japan o Taiwan o South Korea o Rest of Asia-Pacific – LAMEA o Latin America o Middle East o Africa

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

